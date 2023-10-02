William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing load a weapon onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. The competition serves as a valuable opportunity to refine Air Force tactics, techniques, and procedures, promoting collaboration among different units and personnel within the Air Force. Bringing back the historic competition strengthens America’s drive to be the best by testing the precision, skill and teamwork of our most elite Airmen through a week of intense competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US