An Airman assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing prepares a weapon to be loaded during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 8055850 VIRIN: 230913-F-RS022-1208 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.