Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An Airman assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing prepares a weapon to be loaded during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 8055850
    VIRIN: 230913-F-RS022-1208
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F15
    F22
    4th Fighter Wing
    F35
    William Tell
    WT23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT