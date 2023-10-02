William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

An Airman assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for weapons loading during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah, Georgia, September 13, 2023. Hosted by ACC, the competition evaluates F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the DAF, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
