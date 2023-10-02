David Fain, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy fire chief, signs the Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., October 3, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is observed annually in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, ensuring every member of the community understands fire safety. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 8055670 VIRIN: 231003-X-YW354-1023 Resolution: 5604x3729 Size: 8.99 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.