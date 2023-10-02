Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony

    FORT CAVAOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Prado, assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks during the casing of the battalion colors ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. The casing of the colors ceremony signifies a garrison unit’s headquarters and its subordinate units’ preparation for upcoming operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:02
    Photo ID: 8055633
    VIRIN: 230926-A-LX406-1017
    Resolution: 2805x4208
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAOS, TX, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony
    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony
    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony
    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    casing ceremony
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    1-62 ADA
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT