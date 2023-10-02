U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Prado, assigned to 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks during the casing of the battalion colors ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023. The casing of the colors ceremony signifies a garrison unit’s headquarters and its subordinate units’ preparation for upcoming operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:02 Photo ID: 8055633 VIRIN: 230926-A-LX406-1017 Resolution: 2805x4208 Size: 5.67 MB Location: FORT CAVAOS, TX, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment colors casing ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.