Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 5 of 7]

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2 commander, poses for a group photo with members of the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron after signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., October 3, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is observed annually in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, ensuring every member of the community understands fire safety. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 8055587
    VIRIN: 231003-X-YW354-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing
    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    Civil Engineering
    Fire Prevention
    Proclamation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT