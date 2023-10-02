Fox Company PFT

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the run portion of their Physical Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023. The PFT is an annual requirement for every Marine and consists of a 3-mile run, a max set of pull-ups or push-ups, and a timed plank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8055398
|VIRIN:
|231003-M-WD009-1364
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
