    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company PFT [Image 1 of 8]

    Fox Company PFT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the run portion of their Physical Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023. The PFT is an annual requirement for every Marine and consists of a 3-mile run, a max set of pull-ups or push-ups, and a timed plank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 8055396
    VIRIN: 231003-M-WD009-1136
    Resolution: 6388x5070
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company PFT [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boot camp
    run
    drill instructor
    PT
    ERR
    MCRDPI

