Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the run portion of their Physical Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023. The PFT is an annual requirement for every Marine and consists of a 3-mile run, a max set of pull-ups or push-ups, and a timed plank. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 8055396 VIRIN: 231003-M-WD009-1136 Resolution: 6388x5070 Size: 2.06 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company PFT [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.