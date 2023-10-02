Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR [Image 3 of 4]

    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    Therapy dog Joy visits the 355th Wing’s sexual assault prevention and response office and receives neck scratches at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023.Therapy dogs were implemented across all branches of the military because of their ability to draw people in with their affection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 8055388
    VIRIN: 230921-F-CQ965-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR
    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR
    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR
    Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT