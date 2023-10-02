Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR

Therapy dog Doc visits the 355th Wing’s sexual assault prevention and response office and poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023. The sexual assault prevention and response office hosted several events like this annually to help promote a resilient work force and get service members comfortable with the SAPR office just in case the need to visit them ever approached. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US