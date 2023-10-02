Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    Therapy dog Doc visits the 355th Wing’s sexual assault prevention and response office and poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023. The sexual assault prevention and response office hosted several events like this annually to help promote a resilient work force and get service members comfortable with the SAPR office just in case the need to visit them ever approached. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 8055387
    VIRIN: 230921-F-CQ965-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

