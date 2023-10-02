Therapy dog Bendi visits the 355th Wing’s sexual assault prevention and response office and poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023. Therapy dogs were brought in to help U.S. Airmen relieve stress, anxiety and increase mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:29
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR, by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS
