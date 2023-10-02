Therapy dog Bendi visits the 355th Wing’s sexual assault prevention and response office and poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023. Therapy dogs were brought in to help U.S. Airmen relieve stress, anxiety and increase mental and physical health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Turnbull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 8055386 VIRIN: 230921-F-CQ965-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.02 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Therapy Dogs at visit SAPR [Image 4 of 4], by SrA William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.