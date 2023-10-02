Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild Air Force Ball [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Fairchild Air Force Ball

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman, U.S. Transportation Command director of operations, receives a gift from Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during Fairchild Air Force Base’s Air Force ball at the Spokane Convention Center, Washington, Sept. 16, 2023. Team Fairchild held the annual Air Force ball to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th birthday. This year’s ball celebrated a legacy of service and featured keynote speaker Lenderman, who recognized top performing Airmen and highlighted the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s contributions to the mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:25
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
