Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman, U.S. Transportation Command director of operations, receives a gift from Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, during Fairchild Air Force Base’s Air Force ball at the Spokane Convention Center, Washington, Sept. 16, 2023. Team Fairchild held the annual Air Force ball to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th birthday. This year’s ball celebrated a legacy of service and featured keynote speaker Lenderman, who recognized top performing Airmen and highlighted the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s contributions to the mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:25 Photo ID: 8055374 VIRIN: 230916-F-TG928-1183 Resolution: 4276x2845 Size: 452.79 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Fairchild Air Force Ball [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.