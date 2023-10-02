The 139th Airlift Wing and Mosaic Life Care signed a training agreement at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri, October 2, 2023. The agreement will provide the wing’s medical Airmen with another opportunity to maintain their clinical requirements as medics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 8055250 VIRIN: 231002-F-FP794-9586 Resolution: 2050x1364 Size: 422.58 KB Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 139th signs medical training agreement with Mosaic [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.