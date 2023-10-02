Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th signs medical training agreement with Mosaic [Image 1 of 2]

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing and Mosaic Life Care signed a training agreement at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri, October 2, 2023. The agreement will provide the wing’s medical Airmen with another opportunity to maintain their clinical requirements as medics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

