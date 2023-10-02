Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digging deeper: Geotechnical team drills down for purpose and discovery in their ‘boring’ jobs [Image 7 of 37]

    Digging deeper: Geotechnical team drills down for purpose and discovery in their ‘boring’ jobs

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A marine drilling crew contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operates a geotechnical drill to collect samples of bedrock on the Ohio River near the Emsworth Locks and Dams in Pittsburgh, Sept. 27, 2023.

    Pittsburgh District geotechnical engineers and geologists study subsurface terrain to assess bedrock for construction projects. A marine drilling crew has been working at Emsworth Locks and Dams since July to drill more than 50 boreholes. The geotechnical team will send samples to a lab to identify the bedrock hardness, strength and permeability for construction. The district plans on constructing a newer, larger lock chamber at Emsworth as part of the Upper Ohio Navigation Project.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

