    NAS Pensacola Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty signs a proclamation denoting a continued and unified recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, themed this year as United Against Domestic Abuse, Oct. 3. Shashaty was joined by members of the installation's Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) and area tenant command representatives for the proclamation signing ceremony. Although a national initiative observed annually in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, designed to raise awareness on domestic violence and inform about domestic violence prevention efforts and reporting options for victims, is a mainstay at NAS Pensacola and throughout the Department of Defense (DoD). (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:08
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
