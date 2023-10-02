Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Day

    Purple Heart Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This graphic illustration represents National Purple Heart Day, and was created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Mo., July 20, 2023 (Graphic Illustration by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was made using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop).

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 8054970
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-FK430-2001
    Resolution: 2269x3031
    Size: 863.22 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Day, by SGT Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Heart
    Observation
    Graphic Design
    Purple Heart Day

