    TLR hosted America's Armed Forces Kids Run [Image 6 of 6]

    TLR hosted America's Armed Forces Kids Run

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class sarah ortega corona 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Children participate in the America’s Armed Forces Kids Run at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 18, 2023. During the run, friends and families gathered to toss colored powder in the air as the children ran. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:46
    Photo ID: 8054896
    VIRIN: 230821-F-EM058-2505
    Resolution: 1816x1211
    Size: 463.84 KB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR hosted America's Armed Forces Kids Run [Image 6 of 6], by A1C sarah ortega corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19AW

