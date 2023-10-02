Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band pins new Chief Petty Officers [Image 18 of 20]

    U.S. Navy Band pins new Chief Petty Officers

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Barnes 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230928-N-DD694-1222 WASHINGTON (Sept. 28, 2023) Chief Musician David Smith, from Hyattsville, Md., is pinned by his wife. New Navy Band Chief Petty Officers were pinned in a special ceremony held at the Navy Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 09:07
    VIRIN: 230928-N-DD694-1222
    This work, U.S. Navy Band pins new Chief Petty Officers [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer
    Navy Band
    CPO pinning
    Navy Museum
    Navy Music

