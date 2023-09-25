U.S. Navy Band pins new Chief Petty Officers

230928-N-DD694-1118 WASHINGTON (Sept. 28, 2023) Senior Chief Musician Jennifer Krupa places the combination cover on Chief Musician Allison Fletcher, from Forest, Va. New Navy Band Chief Petty Officers were pinned in a special ceremony held at the Navy Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)

Date Taken: 09.28.2023