230928-N-DD694-1071 WASHINGTON (Sept. 28, 2023) Captain Ken Collins, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Band, left, presents a frocking letter to Chief Musician Kristine Hsia, from Holbrook, N.Y. New Navy Band Chief Petty Officers were pinned in a special ceremony held at the Navy Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8054651
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-DD694-1071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band pins new Chief Petty Officers [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Jonathan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
