Major of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, left, meets Vicenza Mayor Giacomo Possamai, right, in front of the Eternal Flame memorial during Possamai’s visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Massimo Bovo)
