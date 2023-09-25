Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 07:35 Photo ID: 8054555 VIRIN: 231003-A-DZ412-1003 Resolution: 2303x1500 Size: 3.48 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Major of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.