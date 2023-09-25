U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, right, welcomes Vicenza Mayor Giacomo Possamai, left, during a visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Massimo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8054554
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-DZ412-1001
|Resolution:
|4704x3136
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT