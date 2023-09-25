Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy [Image 1 of 3]

    Major of Vicenza Giacomo Possamai visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, right, welcomes Vicenza Mayor Giacomo Possamai, left, during a visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Massimo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 07:35
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

