MSCEURAF Exercise Tuscan Trident

Tanker MT Stena Polaris served as the platform for Exercise Tuscan Trident, an MSCEURAF training exercise for Navy Reserve EPU personnel. The 14-day long exercise/training evolution included three watch teams and resulted in more than half of the participants completing the EPU Job Qualification Requirements (JQR).

