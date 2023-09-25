Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSCEURAF Exercise Tuscan Trident

    MSCEURAF Exercise Tuscan Trident

    SPAIN

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Tanker MT Stena Polaris served as the platform for Exercise Tuscan Trident, an MSCEURAF training exercise for Navy Reserve EPU personnel. The 14-day long exercise/training evolution included three watch teams and resulted in more than half of the participants completing the EPU Job Qualification Requirements (JQR).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 8054439
    VIRIN: 230429-N-N1112-1001
    Resolution: 528x939
    Size: 125.38 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSCEURAF Exercise Tuscan Trident, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MSC #EPU #MSCDelivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT