21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board

Pfc. Tyrone Harden (left), military police, 554th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command poses with his sponsor, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Perry (right), military police, 554th MP Co., 18th MP Brig., 21st TSC after winning the Soldier of the Year board on Panzer-Kaserne, Oct. 2nd. Pfc. Harden received an Army Commendation Medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st TSC, in recognition for his selection as the 21st TSC Soldier of the Year.

