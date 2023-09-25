Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board [Image 2 of 2]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board

    GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Tyrone Harden (left), military police, 554th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command poses with his sponsor, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Perry (right), military police, 554th MP Co., 18th MP Brig., 21st TSC after winning the Soldier of the Year board on Panzer-Kaserne, Oct. 2nd. Pfc. Harden received an Army Commendation Medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st TSC, in recognition for his selection as the 21st TSC Soldier of the Year.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 8054438
    VIRIN: 231002-A-XJ219-8383
    Resolution: 6218x4146
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

