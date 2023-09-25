Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board [Image 1 of 2]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year Board

    GERMANY

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Cpl. Jacob Berkley (left), Human Resources specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, poses with his sponsor Sgt. Brianna Ramirez (right), Human Resources specialist, HHC, 18th CSSB, 16th Sust. Brig., 21st TSC after winning the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year board on Panzer-Kaserne, Oct. 2nd. Cpl. Berkley received an Army Commendation Medal from Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, senior enlisted advisor, 21st TSC in recognition for being selected at the 21st TSC NCO of the Year.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 04:12
    Location: DE
