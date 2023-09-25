Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 28, 2023) A ceremonial cake for a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration held by the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Sept. 28, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

