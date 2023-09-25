Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay [Image 5 of 8]

    Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 28, 2023) Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about his cultural heritage during a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Sept. 28, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

