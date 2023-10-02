NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 28, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Wesley Riggs, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses his cultural heritage during a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration held by the Souda Bay Multicultural Committee in The Anchor on Sept. 28, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 05:58 Photo ID: 8054374 VIRIN: 230928-N-EM691-1027 Resolution: 2861x4292 Size: 3.33 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.