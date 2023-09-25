Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

    YONGSAN GARRISON, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosted a Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony on Yongsan, Sept. 11, 2023. USAG Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander Col. Loyd W. Brown and Fire Chief James L. Thompson gave remarks about the attacks and the importance of honoring the fallen. During the ceremony, the fire department's fire trucks sounded their sirens for five seconds and flowed water at the times the attacks occurred. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

