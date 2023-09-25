United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosted a Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony on Yongsan, Sept. 11, 2023. USAG Yongsan-Casey Garrison Commander Col. Loyd W. Brown and Fire Chief James L. Thompson gave remarks about the attacks and the importance of honoring the fallen. During the ceremony, the fire department's fire trucks sounded their sirens for five seconds and flowed water at the times the attacks occurred. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

