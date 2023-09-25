Members from the 31st Medical Group prepare to administer the influenza vaccination to 31st Fighter Wing personnel at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 28, 2023. The 31st MDG set up an influenza vaccination line to ensure members receive their annual flu vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Stubblefield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:39 Photo ID: 8054360 VIRIN: 230928-F-HS287-2413 Resolution: 4799x3204 Size: 1.3 MB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Medical Group Administers Flu Vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Hannah Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.