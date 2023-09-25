Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airman Leadership School Class 23-F Graduation [Image 16 of 16]

    Misawa Airman Leadership School Class 23-F Graduation

    JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jac Bobadilla, Airman Leadership School Class 23-F graduate, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. ALS is designed to prepare Airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Air Force
    ALS
    35th FW
    Team Misawa

