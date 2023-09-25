U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jac Bobadilla, Airman Leadership School Class 23-F graduate, receives his diploma at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. ALS is designed to prepare Airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8054326 VIRIN: 230921-F-TF852-1175 Resolution: 5704x3807 Size: 1.39 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Airman Leadership School Class 23-F Graduation [Image 16 of 16], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.