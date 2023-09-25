Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26 [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230926-N-CD453-2065 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations while at anchor in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 26. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 8054162
    VIRIN: 230926-N-CD453-2065
    Resolution: 5685x4061
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26
    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26
    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26
    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26
    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26
    Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT