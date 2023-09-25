230926-N-CD453-1088 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Custodio (left), from San Diego, and Chief (Select) Sonar Technician (Sonar) Taylor Belden, from Jacksonville, Florida, conduct colors detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while at anchor in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 26. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 8054160 VIRIN: 230926-N-CD453-1088 Resolution: 5478x3913 Size: 2.11 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.