230926-N-CD453-2221 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Gabriel Lepori, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, prepares to hoist a Mark 54 torpedo during a torpedo upload evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while at anchor in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 26. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8054155
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-CD453-2221
|Resolution:
|5445x3889
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Torpedo Upload aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT