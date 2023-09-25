Sailors Conduct Torpedo Upload aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Sept. 26

230926-N-CD453-2152 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jonathan Laird, from Liberty City, Texas, prepares a torpedo tube during a torpedo upload evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while at anchor in Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 26. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

