230922-N-CD453-1119 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Aiden Williams, from Peoria, Illinois, heaves a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:26 Photo ID: 8054153 VIRIN: 230922-N-CD453-1119 Resolution: 4850x3464 Size: 1.7 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn Departs Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 22 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.