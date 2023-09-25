230922-N-CD453-1119 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2023) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Aiden Williams, from Peoria, Illinois, heaves a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 22, 2023. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 23:26
|Photo ID:
|8054153
|VIRIN:
|230922-N-CD453-1119
|Resolution:
|4850x3464
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Departs Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 22 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
