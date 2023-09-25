Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific Feeds San Diego Families

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 25, 2023) A group of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific volunteers pose for a group photo in front of a mural of San Diego county with text that reads “You are helping to feed San Diego County. Thank you.” Aug. 25. Approximately 32 NIWC Pacific volunteers spent a total of 64 hours sorting over 8,000 pounds of groceries which Feeding San Diego used to feed local families. Throughout the 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign, NIWC Pacific members also donated $4,520 to Feeding San Diego. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
