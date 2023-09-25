Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20 [Image 9 of 9]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230920-N-CD453-1309 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 20, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Hays, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), renders a salute to Sailors as he departs. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 21:53
    Photo ID: 8054104
    VIRIN: 230920-N-CD453-1309
    Resolution: 5729x4092
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John Finn Changes Command

    change of command
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

