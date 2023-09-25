Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20 [Image 6 of 9]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230920-N-CD453-1156 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 20, 2023). Cmdr. Matthew Hays, outgoing commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), salutes Capt. Walter Mainor, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 21:53
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    change of command
    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

