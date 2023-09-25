USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20

230920-N-CD453-1090 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 20, 2023) Capt. Walter Mainor, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, addresses guests and crew during a change of command ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

