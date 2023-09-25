USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, Sept. 20

230920-N-CD453-1160 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 20, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Hays, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), reads his orders during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

