Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 02, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas (left), Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr. (center), Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, and Commodore Joe Anthony Orbe, Commodore, Philippine Naval Forces Southern Luzon, render salutes during the opening ceremony of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023 at Philippine Navy Headquarters, Oct. 2. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 20:40
    Photo ID: 8054041
    VIRIN: 231002-N-UA460-1489
    Resolution: 5067x3427
    Size: 861.6 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony
    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony
    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony
    Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    erway Replenishment training strengthens partnership
    logistics compatibility in prep for Sama Sama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT