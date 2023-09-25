MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 02, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas (left), Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr. (center), Flag Officer in Command, Philippine Navy, and Commodore Joe Anthony Orbe, Commodore, Philippine Naval Forces Southern Luzon, render salutes during the opening ceremony of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023 at Philippine Navy Headquarters, Oct. 2. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 20:40 Photo ID: 8054041 VIRIN: 231002-N-UA460-1489 Resolution: 5067x3427 Size: 861.6 KB Location: PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sama Sama 2023 Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.