MSG Lorena Wilson, MSG Melody Pavur, and SFC Jide Gamu from Team SFL were in San Diego September 27, 2023, at the 2023 Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition educating attendees about Soldier For Life and providing resources to help support the vetrepreneurs.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8053788
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-A0025-1002
|Resolution:
|3710x2783
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Diego September 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT