    San Diego September 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    San Diego September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG Lorena Wilson, MSG Melody Pavur, and SFC Jide Gamu from Team SFL were in San Diego September 27, 2023, at the 2023 Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurship Pitch Competition educating attendees about Soldier For Life and providing resources to help support the vetrepreneurs.

    Soldier For Life

