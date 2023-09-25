Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois September 2023 [Image 7 of 8]

    Illinois September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    LTC Ray Willson was in Illinois September 24-27, 2023, meeting with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Yves Fontaine; the mayors of Sterling and Dixon, Illinois; the Sterling VFW Post Commander; local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs representatives; educators from Sauk Valley Community College; his high school alma mater, Sterling High School; and several local Army recruiting units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:39
    Photo ID: 8053781
    VIRIN: 230924-A-A0025-1007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois September 2023 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023
    Illinois September 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT