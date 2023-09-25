Illinois September 2023

LTC Ray Willson was in Illinois September 24-27, 2023, meeting with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Yves Fontaine; the mayors of Sterling and Dixon, Illinois; the Sterling VFW Post Commander; local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs representatives; educators from Sauk Valley Community College; his high school alma mater, Sterling High School; and several local Army recruiting units.
