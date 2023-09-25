LTC Ray Willson was in Illinois September 24-27, 2023, meeting with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army Yves Fontaine; the mayors of Sterling and Dixon, Illinois; the Sterling VFW Post Commander; local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs representatives; educators from Sauk Valley Community College; his high school alma mater, Sterling High School; and several local Army recruiting units.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 16:39 Photo ID: 8053778 VIRIN: 230924-A-A0025-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois September 2023 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.