    Atlanta September 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Atlanta September 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG Immacula Pierre made one last trip for Team SFL on September 12, 2023, when she and MSG Lorena Wilson visited Atlanta for the VETLANTA Q3 Summit. The two had the chance to network with Georgia veterans, businesses, and MSOs and VSOs and discuss available resources and opportunities for veterans in the Atlanta area.

